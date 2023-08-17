At the forum “Army” showed the complex “Triton” to protect tanks from FPV drones

Created in the specialized holding “Laboratory PPSh”, the complex of electronic protection of tanks from FPV drones (first-person view – first-person view) “Triton” was shown at the “Army-2023” forum. The complex was installed on the T-72B3M tank in the exposition of armored vehicles of the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

“The product is designed to suppress the control channels and data transmission of FPV drones,” follows from the product description on the stand. It is noted that Triton operates in four frequency bands: 868, 915, 1300 and 2400 megahertz. The complex can be controlled remotely from a remote control. The power supply of the “Triton” is provided by the battery or the onboard network of the tank.

The urgency of the fight against FPV drones has increased during a special military operation, since such drones are widely used. Previously, Russian tanks did not have complexes to combat FPV drones.

FPV drone operators use remotes and virtual or augmented reality glasses that receive an image from the front camera of the drone. This allows you to see the image in front of you, as if the device was manned. Strike FPV drones are mainly equipped with cumulative ammunition to destroy armored vehicles or high-explosive fragmentation – to destroy fortifications and manpower.

In June, the Roelectronics holding reported that the Vector Research Institute had developed the Serp-VS6 countermeasure system for FPV drones. The device is capable of suppressing FPV drones operating in the 400 megahertz range.