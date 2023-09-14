Captures of a video spread on networks in which the military is seen intimidating farmers in Tierralta.

The population of the Boca del Manso village in Tierralta, Córdoba, feared for their lives at noon on September 11. A group of men, carrying rifles and presenting themselves as guerrillas, arrived at the scene and interrupted the community’s daytime work. Cell phone cameras recorded the episode and minors and pregnant women can be seen, clearly affected by fear, as well as verbal threats towards some residents by the armed individuals. The events were revealed and initially the FARC was held responsible, but the truth was soon discovered: those who intimidated the civilians were members of the Colombian National Army, more specifically the Infantry Battalion No. 33 Junín. Outrage quickly took over the country and authorities recently announced their first determinations.

General Luis Mauricio Ospina, commander of the Army, referred to what happened. He specified that there were 10 soldiers involved. “I have made the decision to withdraw the trust and responsibility of carrying the arms of the Republic and to separate the commanders from the high exercise of the dignity of command and control of the military unit.” He added that the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office will take criminal and disciplinary actions.

This Wednesday, officials from both institutions, along with personnel from the Ombudsman’s Office, traveled to the area to investigate and collect testimonies. During their transfer by helicopter they were attacked by a burst of gunfire that hit the aircraft’s fuel tank and they were forced to divert their course to assess the damage. The 20 crew members were unharmed and, a few hours later, the Gulf Clan claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, who described what happened in Tierralta as an event “reprehensible in accordance with the country’s Human Rights standards,” confirmed that he involved other uniformed officers in the investigation, in addition to the 10 who were temporarily removed from their duties. . “The urgent actions are going to be carried out despite the obstacles that different sectors want to put in place for this investigation. We have already requested that 30 soldiers, two non-commissioned officers and one officer from the Battalion of the Eleventh Brigade of the 83rd Infantry Battalion be interrogated by the Attorney General’s Office,” he indicated.

Although the investigations revolve around actions carried out by members of the Public Force, it is up to the Prosecutor’s Office and not the military criminal justice system to carry out the criminal actions since, as General Ospina himself stated, “they are not acts of service.” The Ombudsman’s Office, for its part, reported that it is investigating a complaint about an alleged case of sexual violence committed by soldiers.

