The sources said that the attack was apparently aimed at liberating the leaders of the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir from prison.

The army sent new reinforcements to the prison to protect it from attacks by the Rapid Support Forces, with the end of the first week of battles between the two sides.

Developments in the situation in Khartoum

• A Reuters witness said that heavy gunfire resounded in Khartoum on Friday evening, even though the army declared a truce for 3 days.

• The witness added that there are sounds of air strikes from time to time.

• The army said it had agreed to a truce so that the people could celebrate Eid al-Fitr, and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to a 72-hour truce earlier on Friday.

• The army statement stated: “The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce, and stop any military moves that would obstruct it.”

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged the fighters to abide by the armistice, saying that the military and civilian leadership in Sudan should urgently begin negotiations on a sustainable ceasefire to prevent further damage.

The army’s announcement came in the evening in the wake of another day of fighting in Khartoum, and the first deployment of the army on foot in the city since the fighting began, Saturday.

The army and the Rapid Support Forces exchanged fire in neighborhoods of the capital, even during Eid prayers, and the sound of gunfire continued throughout the day, only interrupted by the noise of artillery and air strikes.

Drone footage showed a few plumes of smoke across Khartoum and other nearby cities.

The confrontations claimed hundreds of lives in the capital and mainly in western Sudan, and pushed the third largest country on the continent of Africa to a humanitarian catastrophe, in a country where a quarter of its population already depends on food aid.