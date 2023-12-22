The Army has suddenly removed the command of the company from the captain responsible for the deadly exercises at Cerro Muriano, in Córdoba, although there is no evidence that he has been arrested, according to sources from the Army Headquarters.

Although a judicial investigation is already underway to clarify how two soldiers, aged 24 and 34, drowned and two others were affected by hypothermia, the first decision has been to separate the officer in charge of the instruction of crossing water courses before his reckless action: at training time yesterday the temperatures were extreme, between 0 and 4 degrees.

The result was fatal. At the base's Shooting and Maneuver Range, in the area of ​​the small lake inside this military area located in the town of Obejo, the 34-year-old corporal from Córdoba Miguel Ángel Jiménez Andújar and the Sevillian soldier Carlos León Rico died. 24 years old.

The first was a native of Villafranca de Córdoba, he was married with no children and entered the Army in 2011 and was assigned to the 'La Reina' 2 Infantry Regiment until 2019 until he was promoted to corporal. He participated in missions in Latvia and Lebanon with the 'Guzmán el Bueno' X Brigade and was in possession of two white military merit crosses.

For his part, soldier Carlos León Rico, a native of El Viso del Alcor (Seville), had only been in the Army for seven months, since his entry took place on May 8. His father runs a well-known restaurant in the Los Remedios neighborhood of Seville.

200 meters from lake



The search device was activated after the disappearance of both around 10 a.m. on Thursday in a small lake not far from the old N-432. At that time it was between two and four degrees Celsius. The bodies appeared hours later.

The lake has an area of ​​about 200 square meters, is within the maneuvering field next to the so-called Casa del Ronquillo Alto, and is used in the usual exercises: either to cross it with machinery or tanks, or to do it swimming by the soldiers participating in each test. When crossing in this way, the troops usually do so with backpacks and duffel bags on them but also with a life guide.

For now, no details have been revealed about this fatal event, although the means used to cross the aquatic area during practice are in the spotlight. The bodies of the deceased were transferred yesterday to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Córdoba, where the result of the autopsy is awaited.

They both disappeared early in the morning at this point. A large team of Civil Guard, Police, Firefighters, 061and military plus troops specialized in underwater rescue were working all day until around 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. when the two bodies appeared. At least soldiers who were also following the maneuver had to be treated for hypothermia.