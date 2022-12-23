The deployment of Army soldiers and public administration officials has prevented the feared collapse of British airports due to the strike of employees of the ‘Border Force’, the government entity responsible for identity checks on passengers arriving in the United Kingdom . The British will have to adapt, however, to more strikes around Christmas time.

At noon this Friday, all the passengers consulted by this newspaper at the departure of those who had landed at Terminal 3 at Heathrow airport confirmed that they had not suffered any delay, and the taxi drivers who were waiting for clients also said that the pattern of the day was the same as other days. Army soldiers were walking through the terminal, something unusual.

Long queues and blockages have been avoided. The number of flights that will land on the dates of the strike -from this Friday until the end of 2022, except December 27- will be about 9,000, with 1,800,000 seats. This Friday is usually, on these dates, the busiest day in transport. It is estimated that some 250,000 passengers will arrive at the seven affected airports.

The Heathrow experience is similar to what is happening at Gatwick, in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Cardiff. Testimonials on social networks from passengers stating that they have crossed the border more quickly than on other occasions are frequent, although there is no evidence that the number of flights has been reduced.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the public and commercial service employees (PCS) union, has warned the government that it has a mandate from its members to call strikes until May 2023. His complaint is the 2% increase in wages , which adds to a decade of increases below inflation. He has also suggested that the strike will extend to the port of Dover, essential for the import and export of goods.

While the feeling spreads that the situation in the airports is normal at the beginning of the strike, the heavy rains and the stoppage declared by the employees of the railway companies have turned into a nightmare the traffic of a special day, in which thousands of people travel by train or road to spend the holidays with their families.

No service at rush hour



There will be no trains beyond 7:00 p.m. this Friday, the day that usually registers the largest number of passengers on the railway network. The alternative is the road, and the Royal Automobile Club, which offers insurance and services to drivers, has asked them not to use the roads until 7:00 p.m., due to weekend traffic and Christmas Eve. There is also a four-day strike by the employees of the entity that manages highways, highways and highways.

The pulse to the Government is maintained. Nurses and ambulance staff will return to strike in January, as will railway and highway agency employees. Is it another ‘winter of discontent’, the time of strikes and inflation, in 1978 and 1979, which marked the collapse of Labour’s economic project and the rise of Margaret Thatcher’s liberal theories?

The expression was taken from a play by William Shakespeare, Richard III. The original has little to do with its later use. It is perhaps also unlikely that the cycle that began with the British electing Thatcher over the unions and James Callaghan’s government culminated with voters voting more for the unions and for Keir Starmer Labor than for the liberal Rishi Sunak. The British Prime Minister has declared himself “sad and disappointed” by the strikes.