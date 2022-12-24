December 24, 2022 08:40

In the midst of a strike by border police employees, the British government hired military personnel to replace the striking passport control agents, in the midst of public sector protest movements taking place in the country to demand better wages.

It is expected that the number of passengers arriving at the six airports covered by the strike that precedes the Christmas holiday, which falls at the end of the week, will reach about a quarter of a million passengers.

While travelers have been warned that they may face lengthy delays, Gatwick and Heathrow airports confirmed that their immigration halls are operating as usual after the government hired members of the armed forces and civil servants.

Passenger Lucy Zilberwaite said in a tweet that her plane “just landed at (Airport) Heathrow, I have never witnessed an event like this… The army handles border security,” noting that she crossed the airport very quickly.

The strike, organized by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, took part in about 1,000 workers at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow, Manchester and the southern port of Newhaven.

The strike is the first of eight strikes held daily between Friday and January 1, with the exception of December 27.

And railway workers will strike from work from Saturday afternoon, on Christmas Eve, until Tuesday morning, while the country is witnessing strikes by highway and postal workers.

Source: agencies