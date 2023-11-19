The Army has opened an investigation after agents of the National Police seized a pistol from a soldier on Saturday night on the outskirts of Ferraz Street in Madrid, where the national headquarters of the PSOE is located and where, for more than two weeks, there are protests against the amnesty for those accused of the processes encouraged by the extreme right, which usually end with riots. The agents seized the weapon around 10:00 p.m. on Marqués de Urquijo Street, during a security check on an Army second lieutenant assigned to the General Academy of Zaragoza, who was searched and the pistol was detected. The police seized his weapon, with an ownership guide – the document that proves the ownership of a weapon – and TIP, the personal and professional identification card, confirm sources from the Madrid Government Delegation.

The soldier faces a proposed sanction for violation of the Citizen Security Protection Law, as announced The confidential and has confirmed this newspaper. The soldier, a fourth-year student at the Academy, faces a fine of between 601 and 30,000 euros for a serious violation. In turn, according to Army sources, it has opened an investigation to clarify what happened and determine responsibilities. According to these same sources, the soldier has declared that he lives on Marqués de Urquijo street and that he had gone down to the street to accompany his girlfriend; and that, given the situation, he decided to take the weapon with him.

Furthermore, the ensign risks being expelled from the General Military Academy (AGM) of Zaragoza, where the Princess of Asturias, Leonor de Borbón, also studies, according to military legal sources. The Law of Disciplinary Regime of the Armed Forces considers a serious offense “non-compliance with the regulatory standards relating to weapons, material and equipment.” And this regulation prohibits members of the Army from “carrying firearms in public establishments and places of assembly, concentration, recreation or recreation” when they are not on duty.

The soldier, according to the sources consulted, will be the subject of a disciplinary file, in which he must clarify why he had the pistol on him at the time the police searched him, in the center of Madrid on a Saturday night. Having the status of student, the sanction that could be imposed is a fine of up to 15 days, arrest for up to 30 days or expulsion from the educational center.

This file is independent of the one that could be opened if it is proven that he has participated in the demonstrations in front of the PSOE headquarters and has violated, in some way, the duty of neutrality of the Armed Forces. You can also be expelled if you have expressed “contrary expressions”, have carried out “disrespectful acts” or have adopted an “attitude of contempt” towards the institutions of the State and the people who represent them. For example, if he insulted the President of the Government.

Fifty retired Franco soldiers on Friday asked the Army to dismiss Pedro Sánchez, who was sworn in as Prime Minister the day before with 179 votes in favor and 171 against. In their case, the Ministry of Defense has alleged that, since they are already retired, they are not subject to the disciplinary regime of the Armed Forces and cannot take measures against them.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Military and police officers can have a type A weapons license for private use, that is, outside of their activity. The weapons regulations indicate in article 118 that the officers and non-commissioned officers of the Armed Forces and the Civil Guard Corps, in their different categories, as well as the members of the Superior, Executive and Sub-inspection Scales of the National Police Corps equivalent to the Police Corps of the Autonomous Communities. In these cases “they may possess three short weapons, apart from those they receive as regulatory equipment for the exercise of their functions.”

The citizen security law, also known as gag law, establishes in article 18, relating to checks and searches in public places, that the agents of the authority “may proceed to the temporary occupation of any objects, instruments or means of aggression, including weapons carried with a license, permit or authorization if it is deemed necessary, in order to prevent the commission of any crime, or when there is a danger to the safety of people or property.” Article 36 considers it a serious infraction to “carry, display or use prohibited weapons, as well as carry, display or use weapons in a negligent, reckless or intimidating manner, or outside the places authorized for their use, even if in the latter case there was a license.” , provided that such conduct does not constitute a criminal offense.”

The balance of the sixteenth day of protests in Ferraz left an influx of 1,500 protesters, compared to the maximum of 8,000 people reached in the concentration on November 9. This Saturday there were six detainees, all men of legal age: two for attacks on authority and public disorders, one for public disorders and three for attacks on authority, resistance, disobedience and threats.

Police sources were concerned last night because the protests against the pardon measure coincided with a parallel march organized by the Falange, which left from Plaza de Colón towards Ferraz. After 10:30 p.m., a group of protesters from the front line began to push the fences placed by the Security Forces and the riot police prepared to break up the concentration, which took place after the demonstration that brought together almost 200,000 people in the center of Madrid. two days after the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government with the support of Sumar, ERC, Junts, EH Bildu, PNV, BNG and the Canarian Coalition.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_