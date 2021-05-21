Netflix presented last Tuesday, April 13, the first trailer of Army of the dead, a film directed by Zack Snyder.
The director, who stands behind the camera after releasing Justice League Snyder’s cut weeks ago via HBO Max, returns to the horror subgenre 17 years after the release Dawn of the Dead.
The Army of the dead universe
Last April, Screenrant shared that Snyder and Netflix plan to release various content around the Army of the Dead. For now, a series of animated prequels are in development. The closest to be released is called Army of the dead: Lost Vegas and will have an anime style.
Trailer of The Army of the Dead
What is Dawn of the Dead about?
Army of the dead revolves around a group of mercenaries, led by the character of Dave Bautista, who accept the mission to enter a safe located in the middle of Las Vegas, now infested by zombies. What they did not imagine was that these beings have a kind of organization that will lead them to put their lives in danger.
Dawn of the Dead cast
- Dave Bautista as Scott Ward
- Ella Purnell as Kate Ward
- Ana de la Reguera as Cruz
- Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters
- Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman
- Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe
- Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters
- Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly
- Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote)
- Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.
