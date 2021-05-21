Netflix presented last Tuesday, April 13, the first trailer of Army of the dead, a film directed by Zack Snyder.

The director, who stands behind the camera after releasing Justice League Snyder’s cut weeks ago via HBO Max, returns to the horror subgenre 17 years after the release Dawn of the Dead.

The Army of the dead universe

Last April, Screenrant shared that Snyder and Netflix plan to release various content around the Army of the Dead . For now, a series of animated prequels are in development. The closest to be released is called Army of the dead: Lost Vegas and will have an anime style.

Trailer of The Army of the Dead

What is Dawn of the Dead about?

Army of the dead revolves around a group of mercenaries, led by the character of Dave Bautista, who accept the mission to enter a safe located in the middle of Las Vegas, now infested by zombies. What they did not imagine was that these beings have a kind of organization that will lead them to put their lives in danger.

Dawn of the Dead cast

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward

Ana de la Reguera as Cruz

Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters

Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly

Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote)

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.