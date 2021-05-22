Army of the dead is the new film by Zack snyder, director who came to streaming after his stint at Warner Bros. The filmmaker, who stands behind a camera after releasing Justice League Snyder’s cut, returns to the horror subgenre 17 years after the release of Dawn of the Dead.

The film has not only surprised fans, but has also positioned itself as the most watched on Netflix Peru. If you already saw it, you know that its end left more questions than answers.

Zombie Army Trailer

Beware of the following information

What is The Army of the Dead about?

Army of the dead takes place in Las Vegas, a city that has been taken over by zombies and that has caused the government to bombard it. As this happens, casino owner Bly Tanaka recruits former mercenary Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) to infiltrate the place and recover $ 200 million from his vault.

Army of the Dead ending explained

Lilly, also known as ‘The Coyote’ (Nora Arnezeder), finds out about Martin’s plan and steals the head of the zombie queen. But despite this small victory, the team has yet to leave Las Vegas.

After realizing that the zombie king seeks revenge, they are attacked and pushed to the top of the building where they are. Most of the team dies, leaving Scott, his daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), helicopter pilot Marianne (Tig Notaro), and Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick) alive. When they are about to flee, the king catches up with them and they begin to fight inside the ship. In a high-tension scene, the helicopter crashes. The only survivor is Kate, who must kill her father after being bitten by the zombie.

Here the important thing. What the fans were wondering was what happened to vanderohe, who was trapped in one of the vaults and believed dead after the Las Vegas explosion. He managed to survive and take some of the loot. What no one expected was that I teach the camera that he too had been bitten. In other words, the zombies weren’t completely eliminated.

Zack Snyder has not only left the door open for a sequel, but also confirmed more projects around Army of the dead, a story that has a future of a zombie universe.