The Army finds a body in Paiporta, DANA ground zero, near a landfill

This morning, members of the Armed Forces found the body of a person in the Valencian town of Paiporta, the epicenter of the DANA, Defense sources have informed EFE.

The discovery took place near a landfill created to accumulate goods extracted from the streets on the outskirts of the municipality.

If it is confirmed that this is a victim of the floods of October 29, it would be the 223rd in the province of Valencia and the 231st in all of Spain caused by DANA.