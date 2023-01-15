In a democratic state under the rule of law, the armed forces may never take action on their own initiative. Yet that is exactly what happened in the Dutch army, where in 2020 a unit collected information about Dutch society for months – without any legal basis.

This is the main conclusion in the report of the Brouwer committee on the Land Information Maneuver Center (LIMC), which Minister Kajsa Ollongren (Defense, D66) sent to the House of Representatives on Friday: “There was no basis for the activities of the LIMC and that is unacceptable for the armed forces. ”

The LIMC (pronounced: Limsie) was established in March 2020 to gain insight into the corona crisis that had just broken out and the spread of disinformation. The army had wanted to experiment with information as a weapon for some time and seized the pandemic to do so. Soldiers immersed themselves, especially via social media, in the behavior of social groups such as Virus Truth and the medium known as ‘alternative’ Jensen.nl. They made and distributed reports about, for example, the popularity of conspiracy theories surrounding billionaire Bill Gates.

Warnings

Warnings from lawyers that this was not allowed without a basis, such as a request for support from the police, were ignored. The military continued to try to get such a basis, but in the meantime continued. After a civil servant in The Hague accidentally came across a LIMC report, it was decided in August to only distribute the reports internally. Defense only shut down the unit at the end of November, after revelations NRC.

The report Fundamentals sought of the committee chaired by Harm Brouwer, the former boss of the Board of Procurators, is not completely new. For example, the Defense privacy officer previously concluded that the military had violated privacy legislation by processing personal data without permission. In his own words, Brouwer does offer “more depth” thanks to the study of additional – partly secret – documents and the interviewing of forty people involved.

Most striking is that the then minister Ank Bijleveld (Defense, CDA) was never informed about the legal problems surrounding the LIMC. Within the top of Defense there were “incitements” and “intentions” to do so, but a “briefing or memorandum [kwam] not established”. The commander of the army, Martin Wijnen, informed the minister on 26 November 2020 – eleven days after the first NRCpublication – about the LIMC, but the documentation used “did not mention the existing legal concerns.”

The top of the army took the advice about legal problems surrounding the LIMC “insufficiently seriously”, says Brouwer. In discussions within the army about the LIMC, “things were tough”, with “involved (young) lawyers showing courage by continuing to voice their objections.”

Aloof

According to Brouwer, the then Commander of the Armed Forces (CdS), Rob Bauer, and his deputy Onno Eichelsheim kept themselves “too aloof” and “should have been more alert”. For example, Eichelsheim, now CdS, did nothing with the suggestion to stop the dissemination of the LIMC reports not only externally but also internally in August 2020. According to Brouwer, the LIMC should have been “completely shut down” at that time.

The Brouwer committee attributes the failure of the decision-making process to four system problems. The armed forces are stuck because soldiers must be able to ‘fight with information’, but have too few opportunities to train with it. ‘Utrecht’, where the army is based, and ‘The Hague’ form almost parallel worlds. The professional expertise to solve legal problems expeditiously, for example, is often lacking. And then there was the corona crisis, which, for example, prevented a working visit by the privacy officer to the LIMC.

Brouwer therefore “understands” that the Ministry of Defense simply started working with the LIMC in the first months. When the pandemic became less severe towards the summer, LIMC should have stopped, believes Brouwer. Because, as the first lesson of the report reads, which will be discussed in the House later this month: “The armed forces never deploy themselves.”