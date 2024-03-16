The Malian army announced that it repelled three “terrorist” attacks that targeted, on Saturday morning, a customs center and two army positions in the south of the country.

These attacks occurred about six hours apart, according to a statement issued by the Malian Armed Forces.

The perpetrators of the attacks were forced to “withdraw,” according to the army.

The first attack targeted a customs center in the Kangaba district, about 100 kilometers from the capital, Bamako, and resulted in the injury of “civilian employees.”

The army's “response” “enabled the neutralization of a number of terrorists,” while the “surviving” attackers “withdrew into a forest,” the armed forces statement said.

The second attack targeted a military site in Danderiso in the Sikasso region, while the third targeted the army site in Maho in the Kutiala region.

These two regions are located near the border with Burkina Faso.