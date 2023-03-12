Warlords always want more. They are not satisfied with the global arms race, with governments that increase military spending, with orders that run after each other, with turnovers that swell. Now the Italian companies in the defense sector are also asking to break down certain annoying barriers set by the law, which for example prevent them from selling arms to countries that do not respect human rights (but lo and behold). And, to streamline bureaucracy, they suggest that the power to say yes or no to an export contract should be centralized in the hands of the Prime Minister.

The spokesman for this instance is Giuseppe Cossiga, son of the former head of state Francesco and new president of Aiad, the federation of aerospace, defense and security companies.

Up until last November, former deputy Guido Crosetto sat in that chair, who resigned because he was appointed defense minister (despite the obvious conflict of interest).

Cossiga Junior and Crosetto have known each other for some time: between 2008 and 2011, under the last Berlusconi government, they were both undersecretaries (for Defense obviously). The son of the “picconatore” was a Forza Italia deputy for twelve years, only to then move to the Brothers of Italy, with which he ran for the Senate in 2013 without being elected. He is a man of the right, in short. But since 2017 he has also been a manager of Mbda, the European missile giant.

But let’s go back to Aiad’s request. On 14 February, President Cossiga was received in hearing by the Foreign Affairs and Defense Commission of the Senate, flanked by the general secretary of the lobby, Carlo Festucci.

After recalling that the companies in the sector – Leonardo, Fincantieri, but also “highly qualified SMEs” – grind a turnover of 17 billion euros and 52 thousand jobs (which with related industries rise to 40 billion and 210 thousand employees ), Cossiga moved on to analysis.

For the Italian armaments sector, the main customers – he explained – are the “Countries of the Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar and recently also Egypt”, from which arrive “large orders concerning large weapon systems, such as a ship fighter or combat aircraft’. But “these are worlds – observes the president of Aiad – which sometimes present critical issues also pursuant to law 185”.

The reference is to law 185 of 1990, which regulates the control of arms exports. Among other things, the law prohibits the sale of military ships, warplanes, bombs, cannons and tanks to countries responsible for serious human rights violations. Sometimes excessive constraints, according to Cossiga: Italian companies, he complained in the Senate, “suffer processes that are very often long, not only for bureaucratic reasons, but also for the elaboration of the political position”.

According to the president of Aiad, we should take France as a model, where “when there are critical issues, they are addressed by the government”. «What is missing in our law – “pick” Cossiga Jr – is greater objectivity and greater clarity of the government footprint of decisions concerning exports».

Today, the authorization for an order must pass from the foreign and defense ministries, coordinated by Palazzo Chigi. “Different countries such as France, on the other hand, have a more direct system, in which substantially the sale is authorized or supported directly by the Presidency of the Republic”.

In summary, therefore, the companies that sell armaments are calling for a new, lighter system of rules in which everything is deferred to the decision of the Prime Minister. A proposal that, moreover, fits perfectly into the semi-presidential reform plan (French-style, in fact) that the Meloni government has in the pipeline. Call it the semi-presidentialism of weapons.

