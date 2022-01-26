The town of Marea, which was then under the control of the opposition and located near the Turkish border in Aleppo governorate, was bombed from areas controlled by ISIS on the first and third of September of that year, according to what the organization announced.

The organization said in a statement, based on a report of its fact-finding mission that investigated chemical attacks in Syria, that “the town of Marea was bombarded with conventional munitions as well as projectiles filled with chemical materials.”

The fact-finding mission report added that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that on 1 September, sulfur mustard, an incendiary agent, was used as a weapon.

At around noon that day, “more than 30 projectiles targeted residential areas in Marea (which were fired) from surrounding locations under the control of ISIS.”

About half of the projectiles were filled with toxic chemicals and gave off an odor.

And “in some of the targeted sites, a black substance was observed, and in other sites, a yellow powder was observed,” according to the mission.

The report added that “people who were exposed to the materials developed ulcers a few hours after being exposed to them,” noting that 20 people had symptoms of suffocation, redness in the eyes and headaches, and were transferred to a field hospital in Marea.

However, the results of the September 3 report were inconclusive, according to the Hague-based organization.

The FFM report follows a 2015 investigation that found mustard gas was used in an attack on Marea on August 21, 2015, that killed at least one infant.

The organization said at the time that chemical weapons were being used by “non-state actors”, but activists and a monitoring group said it was clear that ISIS was behind the attack.

The war in Syria has killed more than half a million people and displaced the largest number of people in a conflict since World War II.