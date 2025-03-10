The rearme of Europe is already a reality. The 27 endorsed this Friday, unanimously, the plan of the commission president Ursula von der Leyen with which the Union will invest 800,000 million euros in defense and allow the … Member States to reorient European funds with the same purpose. Spain has already announced that it will try to increase its defense expenditure until 2 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) reaches. And before 2029, as was his first objective. All this happens in a geopolitical context where the old continent requires reinforcing its autonomy against American volatility and having the conflict in Ukraine as a backdrop.

Thus, Europe’s support to Ukraine, along with their determined commitment to increase military spending, have yet spoiled the arms industry. It is estimated that, after the last summit of international leaders held a week ago in London, the European defense companies won more than 30,000 million in the stock market. The Paris Stock Exchange or the German Dax have touched in the last historical days. It is the business of the moment.

One of those companies, which has also shot more than 18% after the appointment in the British capital is the German Rheinmetall, The greatest arms of the Teuton country and one of the strongest in Europe. A few months ago, he signed a Milmillonario Agreement to provide artillery to The Bundeswehr – Armed for Germany – already its allies, in addition to supporting Ukraine.

Rheinmetall’s arms race



The German giant has a subsidiary in Spain, Rheinmetall Expal Munions, which has several disseminated venues in points of the country. In Burgos, Murcia, Albacete, Biscay, in Asturias and, twice, in Extremadura: with factories in the municipalities of El Gordo and Navalmoral de la Mata, both in the north of the province of Cáceres. It is estimated that, between both factories, they give direct employment to 600 people, generating a “tractor effect by demanding many services that are served by other Extremaduran companies,” as the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Cáceres points out, Gabriel Álvarez.

In El Gordo, a municipality of just over 300 inhabitants, a good part of the neighbors live from the factory, which has more than 200 workers. Ramiro, who runs the Oasis bar for forty years, admits that “thanks to the factory, the town has not died.” In fact, it is strange to find a neighbor who is not related to Rheinmetall. Who does not work, has worked inside. Or he or someone in his family. This is the case of Josefa. Her husband and children have worked in the factory. Now, his daughter -in -law does: “If weapons are not manufactured here, they will be manufactured elsewhere.”

“Saved the people”

Neighbors of El Gordo tell ABC that in the municipality “there is no drop of unemployment.” The factory is its great industry. And from it live municipalities “fifty kilometers around.” Jeanette, who works in the hospitality industry, believes that the arrival of what was previously known as Expal – company that was subsequently integrated into Rheinmetalll – “saved El Gordo.” Miguel knows it well, who worked for thirty years, first at the factory of El Gordo and then in the Navalmoral de la Mata: «It was a very comfortable job, they were the best years of my life (…). The arrival of the Germans has been the host, now they are all fixed ».

El Gordo has 300 inhabitants; Many employees in Rheinmetall Expal Munions. Below left, neighbors of El Gordo such as Josefa and Gonzalo, who speak of the benefit that the company leaves in the town. To the right, Miguel Blázquez, worked thirty years in Expal and says that «the Germans are the host. Now all employees are fixed »

It is true, however, that there is a certain secrecy around the company. Workers have confidentiality contracts with the German matrix, due to the complexity of the sector, but there is no one in the fat man who does not live, in one way or another, with the factory. It is part of its day to day for decades, although it does not prevent those who maintain a position contrary to their existence.

Without going any further, just a few months ago, a demonstration was organized at the doors of the Navalmoral headquarters to demand the stop on the fire in Gaza.

Almaraz nuclear

Fifteen minutes by car separate the two headquarters on Extremaduran soil. It is the distance between the Gordo and Navalmoral, both located in the Cácereña region of the scratch field, which lives in suspense due to the closure of the Almaraz nuclear power plant. The case of Navalmoral, which has 17,000 inhabitants, is not so different from that of its regional neighbors. There, Rheinmetall gives work to more than 300 people, of which more than 80% have indefinite contracts, in a factory focused on metal parts that are later used for ammunition or other arms purposes. Not surprisingly, the factory began, in the 1980s, an old machinery workshop dedicated to metal.

The mayor of Navalmoral, Enrique bone, He confesses to ABC that the “impact on the local economy is very strong.” Not only for the hundreds of direct jobs, but for what it generates for “workshops, hardware stores or spare stores” of the town. In addition, the first mayor confirms that the factory is expanding. They aspire to have “600 workers before the end of 2025”, only at the headquarters of Navalmoral.

The local government is working on creating “synergies”, taking advantage of Rheinmetall’s thrust: “We know how the sector in Asturias is, we must create a corridor that one south with the north,” defends bone.



«The factory gives work to half of the town. Here we only have meats and a hotel » Ricardo García El Gordo neighbor

Navalmoral understands that the defense sector gives the region and the rest of the region a capital industrial opportunity. Along the same lines, the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Cáceres believes that there is a “enormous growth potential taking advantage of the capacity already installed in the region.” In addition, Álvarez points out, as bone also does, the decision of the Ministry of Defense is key to “create a new industrial corridor in the field of defense following the Route de la Plata, from Asturias to Seville”, where Extremadura would be in a privileged position: “Growing government investments are expected” here.

Álvarez believes that Extremadura must aspire to constitute a “pole of technological companies linked to defense.” An opportunity that does not fall as new in the community. In November of last year, the Board of Extremadura organized a conference, precisely in Navalmoral, where there was talk of the niche market in this sector for Extremadura companies. Sources of the Autonomous Executive recognize ABC that, just as energy investment is key, it is also in defense, where “there is a wide margin of activity.” Already in his day, the Minister of Economy, Guillermo Santamaría, recognized the potential of the sector: “The area of ​​defense demands many services in different areas such as technology, research, textile, food or engineering industry, which can be served by Extremadura companies.”

One of the posters that indicate towards the Rheinmetall Factory in the vicinity of El Gordo



The rural, “necessary”

Be that as it may, the Extremaduran government understands that the geopolitical context and the existence of these two venues in the region shows that “the rural world is very necessary.” All within a development policy, quality employment, with which the government of María Guardiola believes that the “settlement” can be enhanced in municipalities of the emptied Extremadura, as has already happened with the fat man.

With everything and despite the fact that, for many, to talk about the arms sector, it is still taboo, the geopolitical context, open conflicts and the Milmillonario Rearme de Europa invite you to think that, in the coming years, it will be invested – very much – in defense. The Extremaduran business fabric is aware that it is in a privileged position to face this new industrial opportunity, which the region faces arguments and part of the road already traveled, with two factories that work and grow in full performance.