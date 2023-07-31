Since the Mexican government began its offensive against arms trafficking, little has been said about European armories. Just as North American companies feed the iron river that flows to the south, the old continent contributes to the flow in a more moderate, but direct way. Given this, a new study Commissioned by the Legal Department of the Mexican Foreign Ministry and published today by the University of Amsterdam, it concludes that armories in Europe enjoy protections that shield them from judicial claims due to negligence or criminality. This, to the detriment of potential victims.

This accountability deficit has significant consequences, as Europe is a “significant departure point” for illicit arms flows according to the ONU. The results of the study are also worrying given the size of the sector, since four of the ten main arms-exporting countries worldwide are member states of the European Union. France ranks third, while Germany, Italy and Spain export vast quantities. The impact of these products in the region is staggering: in some parts of Latin America, up to 40% of the weapons found at crime scenes are European.

In Mexico, these garments they have victimized to civilians, journalists and law enforcement. The Sinaloa Cartel is reportedly equipped with German-made Heckler & Koch machine guns. The same cartel used pistols manufactured by Belgian parastatal FN Herstal in the culiacanazo of 2019 during the failed capture of Ovidio Guzmán. In this incident, Glock and Beretta brand weapons, whose manufacturers are based in Austria and Italy, respectively, were also identified.

The presence of European weapons in the hands of the cartels responds to a widespread phenomenon. Between 2010 and 2019, among others, 1,925 Beretta pistols and 1,365 Romanian weapons were found at crime scenes in Mexican territory, some of military caliber. According to official data obtained by independent organizationsMany come from trafficking and diversion that has fed criminal networks in Mexico for several years now. These illicit patterns are predictable and contribute to the agonizing toll of victims that is increasing every year.

This predictability of arms trafficking motivated the Mexican government to file a demand for negligence against gun shops in US courts. The same litigation strategy could be used to stop flows from Europe. The study published today, however, concludes that the opacity and lack of transparency shields European armories from certain judicial processes. After analyzing the laws and jurisprudence of eleven countries, the report identifies a justice deficit caused by secrecy decrees, impediments to the filing of complaints, the prohibition of jurisdictional controls on arms matters and the lack of transparency in export orders.

Given this, the courts often lack jurisdiction—hands tied, in other words—and the victims cannot present their complaints or their claims are dismissed. Taken together, therefore, these measures inhibit the right of the prejudiced to demand accountability when gun shops or states themselves engage in negligent sales or transactions. The report also points out that the countries studied commit human rights violations by denying access to justice to those who suffer at the hands of products whose trafficking can be prevented with due diligence mechanisms.

This represents an important challenge for Mexico in its fight against this scourge. Beretta and Romarm, for example, could hardly be sued for negligent trade in the courts of Italy and Romania, where they are based. However, there are successful precedents such as the German sentence condemning Heckler & Koch for illegal sales of arms that were tragically used in Ayotzinapa.

Furthermore, this new study underscores the lack of knowledge in Europe about the dire consequences of business of lethality. It is to be hoped that this unpublished document will open a new discussion front on arms trafficking that is more oriented towards compensation for the victims.

The author is a researcher at the Asser Institute for International and European Law in The Hague and a National Researcher (Level I) for CONAHCYT of Mexico.

