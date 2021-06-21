With practically one hundred percent of the votes counted, the Civil Contract, the party of the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, has achieved a resounding victory in the legislative elections held on Sunday in Armenia. According to the data provided yesterday by the Central Electoral Commission, the force led by Pashinián has obtained 53.92% of the votes.

The laws in Armenia also establish that the party that has obtained more than 50% of the votes wins 54% of the seats at once, regardless of the actual proportion. He also acquires the right to form a Government, with which Pashinián is guaranteed continuity as Prime Minister and total control over the Executive.

In second place is the Armenia Bloc, with 21.04% of the ballots, a coalition headed by Pashinián’s most irreconcilable adversary, former President Robert Kocharián, who has already denounced fraud and warned him to challenge the result. The third place has been for the block of also former president Serzh Sargsián, with 5.23%.

As it is a coalition, it should have surpassed the 7% barrier – the parties have it set at 5% – to enter the distribution of seats. However, the law in Armenia requires that at least three forces be present in Parliament, which will allow Sargsian, also an opponent of Pashinyan, to have deputies.

The Kocharián bloc called the election results “doubtful.” “They are in clear contrast to the various manifestations of public life that we have witnessed in the last eight months, with all the results of the polls, including international ones and, finally, with common sense,” the alliance declared through a release. Kocharián himself intends to challenge the results of the elections and is preparing talks with other parties to take the matter even to the Constitutional Court. In his words, “there has been deliberate and systematic falsification.”

International beneplácito



However, international observers, both from the OSCE and those sent by Russia and other former Soviet republics, have endorsed Pashinian’s victory. The parliamentary elections in Armenia were held in accordance with the law, said the head of the delegation sent to the Caucasian country by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Norwegian Kari Henriksen, during her informative press conference. “In general, we can affirm that the elections were conducted in accordance with the law, were competitive (…) and electoral rights were respected,” Henriksen said.

For his part, the head of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Georgios Katrougalos, also pointed out that the elections “despite the strong polarization of society, were democratic, they can help to find a compromise between the political forces ». However, he told the press that “there were technical deficiencies.” According to Katrougalos, “the ability to vote for people with disabilities was insufficient”, as many polling stations lacked the means for wheelchair users.

What the observers did underline was the harshness of the electoral campaign, the crossings of insults, accusations and threats. On Saturday, the president, Armén Sargsián, had to call for calm. He said it was “unacceptable that political and moral borders are trampled on, that the crisis intensifies and that hatred and enmity are fostered.”

After a month and a half of armed confrontations, between September 27 and November 10, Pashinián accepted a cessation of hostilities, but at the cost of losing a large part of the territories that the Armenians controlled. He was branded a “traitor” and had to face for weeks the mobilizations organized by the opposition demanding his resignation. He even had a clash with the leadership of the Army.