The Armenian opposition announced the authorities' plans to establish the status of a neutral power

Armenian opposition MP and leader of the “I Have the Honor” faction Hayk Mamijanyan said that the country’s new constitution will consolidate the status of a neutral power, his words transmits Sputnik Armenia publication.

The Basic Law, according to the politician, can prohibit the country from becoming a member of any alliances and unions. Mamijanyan also hoped that the current Prime Minister of the country, Nikol Pashinyan, would not be able to complete the process of changing the Constitution. Rumors about non-bloc status, as the politician said, “are hanging in the air.”

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan announced the decision to freeze Armenia’s participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). In November 2023, the Prime Minister of Armenia stated that the actions of the CSTO do not correspond to the interests of Yerevan. He emphasized that the republic openly raises this problem, publicly conveying its position.