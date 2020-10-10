On October 10, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted the special role of Russia in reaching an agreement on a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

“We managed to restore the ceasefire regime thanks to the involvement of the co-chairs, the Russian co-chairmanship, in close coordination with other partners: France and the United States. However, the situation is unstable, ”he said.

Speaking about the escalation of the situation on the border, he noted that Azerbaijan, apparently, wanted to check the readiness and defense capability of Armenia outside Nagorno-Karabakh, calling it “an extremely dangerous turn.”

On October 9, Moscow hosted talks between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peaceful settlement of the military conflict related to the ownership of the territory of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The meeting lasted over 10 hours in a completely closed format. Before the start of negotiations, the parties refrained from even opening statements.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia arrived in Moscow a few hours before the start of the talks. They were invited to consultations on Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another aggravation of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Azerbaijan and Armenia blamed each other for aggravating the situation.

The Armenian side stated that Ankara is providing military assistance to Baku. Azerbaijan and Turkey deny this. At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised Azerbaijan any necessary assistance and called on Armenia to “end the occupation” of Karabakh.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.