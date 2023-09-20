Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Griffiths

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths. This is what he’s talking about reported on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The head of the foreign policy department said that during negotiations with the deputy secretary general, he called on the UN to take urgent measures to resolve the conflict. “Presented <...> to Martin Griffiths today’s aggression of Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. Indicated: the target is the civilian population,” Mirzoyan wrote.

Previously, Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh recorded numerous violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan. It is alleged that the ceasefire has not been respected by Baku since 12:00 Tuesday, September 19.

In May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his readiness to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, provided that the security of the Armenian population is ensured.