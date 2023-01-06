The Armed Forces will assume this year the challenge of leading five different international missions in Lebanon, Mali, Iraq and the Horn of Africa, in addition to the NATO naval response force, under three different flags (the UN, the EU and the Atlantic Alliance itself), in what constitutes an unprecedented effort in different operational scenarios.

Major General Aroldo Sáez was the first officer to take command of the United Nations Interim Force for Lebanon (UNIFIL) last February and will continue this course. He is the commander of the 10,000 blue helmets from 45 countries that make up the peacekeeping mission between the country of cedars and Israel. Spain, which joined in 2007, provides 650 soldiers, but the Defense General Staff has asked to reinforce them with 90 more, including a transport detachment with two helicopters and a radar to verify airspace violations by Israel and the Lebanese militia firing rockets.

In Africa, Brigadier General Santiago Fernández assumed the leadership of the EUTM-Mali mission on December 16, the most important of the EU in the sub-Saharan region of the Sahel. The officer arrives at a complex time, since the training of the Malian military has been suspended due to discrepancies with the Bamako coup military junta and the growing presence in the country of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group. With this instability, Spain has reduced the number of troops from 500 to 300, and the decline will continue to be progressive once the Koulikoro training center is abandoned and the entire European mission is concentrated in Bamako.

Next May, a lieutenant general of the Army will take command of the NATO mission in Iraq. Approved in Brussels in 2018, it is an operation dedicated to advising the Iraqi authorities and strengthening their institutions and security forces so that they are capable of stabilizing the country. Spain, with 128 soldiers, is the first contributor to this mission in which the 30 NATO allies participate, as well as Sweden, Finland and Austria.

Fight against Daesh



The Armed Forces have another 174 soldiers in Iraq who are part of the international coalition to fight against Daesh. The Spanish lieutenant general, who will replace the Italian Giovanni Iannucci, will command the most important NATO operation in the region, after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, for a year.

Since March 2019, a Spanish vice admiral has directed the headquarters of the EU operation Atalanta, based at the Rota naval base (Cádiz). This is the Djibouti-based surveillance and training mission in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Aden. In addition, during this year a Spanish rear admiral will assume the embarked command of the European fleet, in which Italy, Portugal and Spain take turns; and another officer will also lead the amphibious and infantry landing component of the NRF-NATO joint rapid response force.

Another milestone this year will be the delivery to the Navy of the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’ submarine, the first of four S-80 series submersibles that are to replace those of the S-70 class, which are still in service.