The Armed Forces celebrated Military Easter this Friday in Cartagena, recovering the traditional parade in the Plaza de San Sebastián, in front of the Captaincy General, before a massive audience. After the “military act par excellence”, as defined by the Admiral of Maritime Action (Almart), Adolfo Delgado Moreno, he vindicated the work of the Army in the conservation of traditions to “perpetuate the memory of our history.”

In his address, the admiral had an emotional memory for those who during 2022 “gave their lives or were injured in the line of duty.” Regarding the balance of last year, Delgado Moreno highlighted the end of the celebration of the fifth centenary of Juan Sebastián Elcano’s world tour, after a three-year voyage aboard the ‘Nao Victoria’. “This is a historic event in which no effort has been spared to give it the relevance it deserved.” At the regional level, he highlighted the Defense Minister’s monitoring of the S-80 project and the delivery of dispatches to the General Air Academy (AGA).

Regarding the foreign operations of the different units of the Armed Forces, he assured that deployments have increased in recent months in countries bordering the conflict in Eastern Europe. Thus, the 73rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment maintained the deployment of a Pariot battery to offer protection to the Turkish city of Adana. In June, he recalled the military high command, enlisted, organized and deployed in Latvia an Air Defense Unit that will continue this year.

In addition, the ‘Zaragoza’ Regiment number 5 of Paratroopers, located in Javalí Nuevo, recently deployed 150 paratroopers in Iraq, within the Alfa India mission. It also has personnel deployed in Somalia on the Alpha mission. As announced by the Admiral of Maritime Action, the deployment of 200 troops in Lebanon, as part of the United Nations mission, is scheduled to take place shortly.

On the other hand, the Parachute Sapper Squadron of the Air Force maintains a detachment in Iraq, a country in which they have been deployed uninterruptedly since 2015, and carried out missions in Senegal within the framework of Cooperative Security Operations.

The mixed company of honors that carried out the military parade was made up of a squad of spenders and a band of music, bugles and drums from the Marine Infantry, a section of the Antiaircraft Artillery Regiment number 73 of the Army, a section of the Army of the Air, and another section of the Navy made up of personnel from the Maritime Action Force, the Submarine Flotilla and the Mine Action Force. A section of the Civil Guard from the fifth zone also participated.

The admiral from Acción Marítima thanked the civilian public for attending, with whom he discussed Cartagena’s military tradition and the union of military and civilians throughout the centuries. “We feel supported and respected by the population of Cartagena, in which we are fully integrated,” he said.

Afterwards, an official reception took place in the Captaincy General’s Throne Room, which was attended by the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, and the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, among other civil and military authorities.