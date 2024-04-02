The Ukrainian Armed Forces used combat AI with machine vision to attack UAVs across Russia

A number of attacks from Ukraine into Russian territory have been carried out using drones using basic artificial intelligence (AI). CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program. This allows drones to better navigate and avoid interference.

Accuracy in jamming conditions is ensured through the use of AI. Each aircraft has a processor with satellite and terrain data CNN source

Flights are determined in advance and the drones follow that flight plan, the source said. It becomes possible to hit targets with an accuracy of several meters thanks to the drone's sensors.

The level of AI in drones is still very low

According to Noah Silvia, a research analyst at the Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank, such UAVs have machine vision, a form of AI.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

“Essentially, you take a model, write it on a chip, and train that model to determine the geography and the target that it is moving towards. (…) When it is finally deployed, it will be able to determine where it is,” the specialist explained, clarifying that the drone does not require communication with satellites and operates autonomously.

Former British military officer and expert in the field of drones and AI Chris Lincoln-Jones at the same time emphasizedthat the level of AI in drones is still very low. “This level of autonomy has not been seen in drones before, but we are in the early stages of unlocking the potential of this technology,” he said.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The material does not name the channel for supplying technology to Kyiv. The channel approached Ukrainian military intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine, but neither of them wanted to comment on the use of AI technology.

In Russia, AI has long been used in weapons systems

Last August, military expert and retired colonel Viktor Litovkin noted that artificial intelligence has been used in Russian weapons systems for a long time. For example, Granit missiles are capable of independently distributing several targets among themselves, and the Okhotnik drone returns to the airfield if communication with the operator is lost.

Victor Litovkinmilitary expert, retired colonel

The specialist noted that any machine with AI does not work on its own – it cannot deviate one step from the parameters set by the program. In this regard, he pointed out that one should not expect that equipment will fight without human participation.

The specialist noted that any machine with AI does not work on its own – it cannot deviate one step from the parameters set by the program. In this regard, he pointed out that one should not expect that equipment will fight without human participation.

Related materials:

Ukrainian drones carry out attacks against objects of the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation. Massive drone attacks began in early March. Large oil refineries in the Nizhny Novgorod, Samara and Ryazan regions, Krasnodar Territory and other regions came under attack. On the morning of April 2, drones attacked Tatarstan for the first time since the start of the special operation. Drones tried to hit enterprises in Elabuga and Nizhnekamsk, but local authorities did not record any serious damage.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that by supplying weapons to Ukraine, NATO was entering into a proxy war with Russia. The Kremlin also drew attention to this, declaring that supplies of Western weapons to Kyiv would only lead to negative consequences and would not contribute to negotiations.