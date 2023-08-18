The Ministry of Defense announced an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet with a drone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) attempted to attack the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia with a sea unmanned boat. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

The incident occurred 237 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol in the Black Sea. The attack attempt was unsuccessful – the patrol ship “Inquisitive” and the patrol ship “Vasily Bykov” destroyed the naval drone with fire from onboard weapons.

Now the above-mentioned Russian warships continue to carry out their tasks of controlling navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.

Firefighters in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian command has recently begun to use high-speed radio-controlled boats to attack military and civilian targets in Russia. In particular, on the night of August 5 firewall attacked the Sig tanker 30 miles from the Kerch Strait. Then the civilian ship received holes, but remained afloat. The crew was not injured. The ship’s cargo tanks were empty, thanks to which an ecological disaster on the Black Sea coast was avoided.

At the same time military commander Alexander Kots told about another surface drone, the purpose of which was the Crimean bridge. The device filled with explosives could not reach the target due to booms installed shortly before.

On the same day, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported a downed surface drone, seen earlier over the sea near the city. He assured tourists and local residents that evacuation from the beaches is not required, the situation is completely under the control of the fleet.

Where does the Armed Forces of Ukraine get sea drones?

In July, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, Yan Gagin, suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use firewalls created in NATO countries.

There is no production of such devices in Ukraine Jan GaginAdvisor to the Acting Head of the DPR

He drew attention to the fact that during the attack on the Crimean bridge, an American drone was in the sky over the Black Sea. “Most likely, the guidance was carried out precisely from its side,” said Pushilin’s adviser.

However, on August 14, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian army launched a group attack on the places of production and storage of unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The strike on the identified objects was inflicted by sea-based high-precision long-range weapons, he noted. Konashenkov stressed that unmanned boats were used by Ukrainian troops for terrorist attacks.