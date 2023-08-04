The Ministry of Defense announced an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk at night

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the night of Friday, August 4, tried to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk and objects in the Crimea. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Eyewitnesses reported explosions on the water and shooting in the Myskhako area near Novorossiysk. According to preliminary information, the shooting was caused by the destruction of surface drones. The emergency services confirmed the information about the explosions, the information was passed on to the special services.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed an attempted attack by unmanned sea boats. Two enemy vehicles were discovered and destroyed from the regular armament of Russian ships guarding the outer raid of the naval base. The explosion of one of the objects was caught on video.

According to the information of the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, no one was injured during the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the military base of Novorossiysk, and no damage was recorded. Special services are on the scene.

The attack of surface drones in the waters of Novorossiysk was repulsed by the crews of the Olenegorsky Gornyak and Suvorovets ships, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko specified. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium announced “Interfax”that the movement of vessels was temporarily banned in the port of Novorossiysk, however, the shipment of oil at the terminal near the city to moored tankers continued as usual.

Drones in Crimea

On the same night, residents of Feodosia reported loud sounds of explosions and gunfire in the city. According to preliminary data, the air defense system (air defense) worked in the city.

Soon, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the republic, confirmed the information about the work of air defense in several regions of Crimea, but he did not specify in which ones. According to him, all the objects were shot down, as a result of the damage and there were no victims, and all services are working on the peninsula.

As the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation later stated, the peninsula was attacked by 13 Ukrainian drones. 10 of them were shot down by an air defense system, the remaining three drones were suppressed by electronic warfare (EW). Footage of the air defense system in Feodosia was published online.

The department called the drone attack on the peninsula a terrorist attack, emphasizing that the enemy was trying to attack objects on the territory of Crimea. What objects were the purpose of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not specified.

The reaction of the authorities

On July 24, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, announced the creation of an operational headquarters to eliminate the consequences of a Ukrainian drone raid after 11 drones attacked the peninsula in the morning of the same day. The head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, said that they were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces and electronic warfare. Due to the incident, an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy region was damaged.

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, called attacks on civilian targets a hallmark of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They already have a “worked out working scheme”: they get into a civilian facility and announce that it is not them, but the FSB or people destroyed themselves Vladimir Konstantinov Head of the Crimean Parliament

As an example, the speaker of the Crimean parliament cited the attacks on the Crimean bridge and the village of Razdolnoe. According to Konstantinov, the leadership of Ukraine hopes to avoid punishment for these crimes.

In turn, Senator of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov said that Ukraine is trying to attack Russian territories in order to hide failures in the special military operation zone and demonstrate “at least some activity” for the sake of media support.