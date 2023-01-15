The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Magyar confirmed the complete capture of Soledar by the Russian military

The Ukrainian military admitted that they left Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), writes the Ukrainian online edition Strana.ua in Telegram-channel.

According to the Ukrainian military, now “the front is outside” the settlement. “The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the call sign Magyar said that the Russians occupied the industrial zone near mine No. 7 in Soledar, which was previously held by Ukrainian troops,” the publication said.

At the same time, Kyiv denies that the city is under the control of the Russian army, saying that the fighting for Soledar is still ongoing.

On January 13, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Soledar in the Bakhmut district of the DPR. The defense department reported that the city was taken thanks to the massive work of Russian artillery, aviation and missile forces. The department emphasized that control over the city allows cutting off the supply routes of Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk, which is located southwest of Soledar.