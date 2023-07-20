Balitsky: a lull has been temporarily established in the Zaporozhye direction

Acting head of the Zaporozhye region Yevgeny Balitsky said that a temporary lull had been established in the Zaporozhye direction and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) had stopped their offensive attempts. But this is only “an attempt by the enemy to recuperate after significant losses of equipment and manpower.”

On the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to advance in the Zaporozhye direction

On the evening of July 19, the Telegram channel “Operation Z: Voenkor of the Russian Spring” reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had attempted a powerful offensive.

The enemy launched a major offensive with Leopards and Bradleys at Orekhov on the Zaporozhian front. Just after a massive artillery barrage, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a new offensive operation at the Rabotino-Verbove line, sending NATO armored vehicles and many militants to try to break through our positions

However, the attack attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detected in time with the help of reconnaissance and stopped by artillery fire. The counterattack escalated into fierce battles and artillery duels.

Prior to that, on July 18, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov announced another attempt to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the village of Rabotino. According to him, the Russian army knocked out several tanks and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV). After that, the enemy “fled, hiding in forest plantations.”

Ukrainian army shelled peaceful villages

All these days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to shell villages controlled by Russia.

July 19 enemy shelled regional center Vasilievka. During the second shelling, a woman was injured.

The House of Culture was destroyed, residential buildings, roads were damaged, a gas pipe was broken, the glazing of apartments in an apartment building was damaged by a shock wave. One woman born in 1954 was injured, she received medical assistance, nothing threatens her life and health

And on July 18, Balitsky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had intensified shelling of peaceful villages in the rear of the Russian troops.

Armed Forces of Ukraine are striving for the Zaporozhye NPP

Balitsky has already reported that the Ukrainian army is accumulating troops to capture the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

“The enemy is concentrating forces that he plans to send to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. This is another attempt by the enemy to bring the world to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe,” the acting head of the region said.

Rogov also announced this possibility at the beginning of July.

Ukrainian fighters are attacking from the north-east of the Vasilyevsky direction, trying to penetrate our line of defense. Their goal is to go to Vasilyevka, from where the road opens not only to Tokmak and Melitopol, but also to the Zaporozhye NPP

In addition, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, spoke about a possible terrorist attack at the ZNPP. According to him, if we evaluate the risk of Kiev committing a terrorist attack against the ZNPP on a ten-point scale, then he would “stop at the number seven.”

“I regret to say once again that our main enemy is not even the Ukrainian regime, they [власти Украины] non-subjective. And it is very difficult to imagine what forces that are thousands of kilometers from this place will decide for them, ”he said.