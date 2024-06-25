The former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said that Russia destroyed protection against drones for $500 million

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have spent half a billion dollars on structures designed to protect energy infrastructure from Russian drones. The former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko, spoke about this in an interview on the YouTube channel of ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Borislav Bereza.

According to him, the defense did not work because instead of drones, substations were attacked with missiles.

It was all destroyed Yuriy Lutsenkoformer head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The politician also wondered who came up with the idea to allocate such a significant amount for protection solely against drones. He admitted that such a decision could have been made before the start of a special military operation, when it was unclear what the Russian troops could attack with. But even after many months of hostilities, she still considered only drones a threat, Lutsenko concluded.

Damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure exceeded $50 billion

The damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure from attacks by the Russian Armed Forces amounts to more than $56 billion. The corresponding study was published by the Kiev School of Economics (KSE). Researchers estimate that losses and losses in Ukraine’s energy sector amount to $56.2 billion as of May. At the same time, direct damage to infrastructure is estimated at $16.1 billion. “Rehabilitation needs, which include the complete reconstruction of destroyed sites, amount to $50.5 billion,” KSE analysts said.

Earlier, the republic’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko complained that Ukraine had lost 50 percent of its electricity generating capacity. He warned that the remaining electricity generation would not be enough to survive the winter. The official also noted that Ukraine does not have enough electricity imports from other countries to cover the deficit.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko agreed with the opinion that the energy situation in the country in winter is close to catastrophic. He pointed out that the energy situation in winter could provoke the departure of many Ukrainians from the country, and the heating in many houses will be turned on for only four hours a day.

Russia is focused on shutting down generating capacity

Russian troops concentrated missile attacks on large generating facilities in Ukraine. Thus, on March 22, the Dnieper hydroelectric power station (DneproHPP), which is located in Kyiv-controlled Zaporozhye, was completely disabled. Ukrhydroenergo confirmed that DneproHPP stopped power generation and completely stopped its work.

On June 1, Kiev admitted that the Russian army fired at energy facilities in five regions of Ukraine. At the same time, it was clarified that two hydroelectric power plants were hit by a high-precision missile strike, their equipment received critical damage.