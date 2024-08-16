The Galaxy shopping center in Donetsk was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there are dead and wounded

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck a large shopping center “Galaktika” in Donetsk. As a result, a powerful fire began, according to some reports, there may be casualties.

As specified Telegram– Shot channel, at the time of the attack there were more than 100 people in the building. In the operational services of the Donetsk People’s Republic reportedthat there were children in the building at the time of the impact. It is specified that the area of ​​the fire is over 10 thousand square meters, people may be trapped in the burning building. Local residents also reported that it had landed in a residential building in the Petrovsky district of the city.

Photo: Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

The Ministry of Health reported 11 casualties

The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin stated that, according to preliminary data, seven people were injured as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack, including a teenager. Information about the injured continues to come in, he noted. It is also known that the firefighting is complicated by the operational situation, which is forcing the Russian Emergencies Ministry employees to move to a safe distance. Pushilin added that the building of the Donetsk City Hospital was damaged as a result of the strike.

Later, the Ministry of Health of the Republic shared updated information about the consequences of the attack on the shopping center. As reported TASS According to the department, the number of victims has reached 11.

Ukrainian drone flying over shopping mall hinders firefighting

How reports Izvestia correspondent from the scene, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone — most likely a spotter drone — is flying over the burning Galaktika shopping center. They are currently trying to shoot it down. The war correspondent said that the shopping center was badly damaged by the shelling, and only an armored ATM survived. The roof collapsed, the cash registers burned.

On the published frames It is clear that almost nothing remains of the shopping center. The shelling was presumably carried out using 155 mm caliber artillery systems.

Russia promised a response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on a shopping center in Donetsk that would be “even tougher than usual”

State Duma Defense Committee member Andrei Kolesnik predicted a tough response from Russia to Kyiv’s attack on a civilian infrastructure facility. He called the strike on the Donetsk shopping center “an act of terrorism in its purest form.”

“This story will be given special attention. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will hold specific people accountable who took part in this, from the planners to the executors,” the parliamentarian said.