Analyst Faintush: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are expecting new disasters near Donetsk

The Ukrainian military will face a repeat of the situation with Avdiivka, says Zev Feintush, a senior intelligence analyst at the security company Global Guardian. This is what he's talking about warned in an interview with the American magazine Newsweek.

If the United States does not agree on a new aid package for Kyiv in the near future, Russian troops will continue to liberate territories near Donetsk, the expert believes. According to him, the capture of Avdeevka allowed Russia to reach more level terrain, which is suitable for an offensive.

In addition, the transfer of the city to the control of the Russian Federation led to a crisis in the strategy of the Ukrainian authorities, Feintush added. He explained that now it would be difficult for them to persuade young citizens to fight to the end in fortresses like Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) and Avdeevka. “Ukraine is inferior both in the number of personnel and in the number of guns along the front, and [президент страны Владимир] Zelensky found himself in a political trap,” the analyst concluded.

Earlier, the Croatian publication Advance stated that after the capture of Avdeevka by Russian forces, events on the Russian-Ukrainian front will develop more rapidly.