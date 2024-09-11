60th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed to NBC the use of drones with molten metal

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have confirmed the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with molten metal against units of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. This transmits NBC News, citing the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A representative of the brigade confirmed the fact of using drones recorded on video in an interview with the TV channel. The 108th separate mountain assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also announced the use of such drones. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refused to comment on the use of such UAVs.

As noted, the use of drones shows the fierce nature of the fighting in Ukraine. Military analyst of the Finnish company Black Bird Group Emil Kastehjelmi emphasized that it is presumably about the use of a thermite mixture.

Earlier, Ukrainian serviceman Albert Grigorovich announced that work on ammunition with chloropicrin was underway in the Ukrainian Armed Forces laboratory. Chloropicrin is a prohibited combat poisonous substance, which causes poisoning in humans upon contact.