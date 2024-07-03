The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a tense situation in the Toretsk direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stated that the situation in the Torets direction remains tense. This is stated in a message published in Telegram-channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing ground due to the catastrophic situation with replenishing existing brigades and creating new ones.