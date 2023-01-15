The Washington Post: the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is considering the possibility of retreat from Artemovsk

The leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is thinking about retreating from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), writes American edition of The Washington Post (WP).

A January 15 article argues that Kyiv faces a difficult choice and must decide whether to allocate resources to protracted battles for Artyomovsk as it prepares for a counteroffensive in another sector of the front, which will require weapons, ammunition, and experienced fighters. It is noted that many military analysts are of the opinion that the settlement is of relatively little strategic importance, if you look at the situation more globally.

“Bakhmut is a battle that, it seems to me, was beneficial to Ukraine, but now there are questions about how much the cost of fighting for this settlement can interfere with the overall strategy of Ukraine for this winter or spring,” said a military analyst, director of the Russian research at the Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Michael Kofman.

Assessing the situation that has developed in recent days in the Artemovsk region, Andrei Krishchenko, deputy battalion commander of one of the units of the National Guard, noted that the Russian side is quickly sending new forces to the place of those killed in battle. “When we kill five out of 10 of their fighters at once, they increase again to 10 within a few hours,” he noted.

The interlocutor of the publication added that the ability to send additional forces to sectors of the front allows the Russian military to storm positions very often – sometimes such assaults are arranged five, six or seven times a day.

Another Ukrainian commander, who wished to remain anonymous, told reporters about heavy losses in his unit during the battles in the Artemovsk region. “We lost a lot of friends defending this city, so we don’t want to give it up now. But maybe a temporary retreat would have saved some of our people,” he said.

Earlier, a military expert explained the senselessness of taking Soledar without Artemovsk.

On January 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced full control over Soledar and the possibility of taking Artemovsk into the cauldron. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman and founder of the private military company Wagner, announced on January 11 that its fighters had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar.