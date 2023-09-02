NYT: Russian Armed Forces figured out a way to make minefields even more deadly

The Russian military has come up with a way to make minefields even deadlier. About it declared soldiers of the Ukrainian army interviewed by the New York Times.

According to one of the interlocutors of the American publication, the Russian military treat the mined areas with flammable liquids, and when units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) approach, they drop a grenade from drones into the minefields.

As a result, a fire starts on the field with the Ukrainian military on it, accompanied by mine explosions – all this increases the losses among the personnel.

Related materials:

In addition, according to the Ukrainian military, Russian units and formations keep the main routes in the zone of combat clashes under constant control of drones, and some have been reinforced with concrete pillboxes.

Earlier, a retired colonel, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, Yuri Knutov, said that the main battles in the zone of special military operation (SVO) today take place near artillery and drones.