Niger chief of staff Barmu ordered to bring the army to a state of readiness

The head of the general staff of the Armed Forces of Niger, Moussa Salau Barmu, appointed by the rebels who came to power, ordered the country’s army to be brought to a state of maximum readiness. On Saturday, August 26, reports RIA News with reference to an urgent radio message from the General Staff.

“Upon receipt of this message, place all of your personnel on maximum alert,” Barmu said in a statement.

According to him, this decision was made against the backdrop of a growing threat of aggression against Niger. Due to such measures, the head of the General Staff believes, the country’s Armed Forces will be able to provide an adequate response to any actions of other states.

Earlier in August, it was reported that the rebels who came to power in Niger, in the event of a foreign attack, will deploy military personnel from Mali and Burkina Faso in the country and allow them to operate.

Prior to this, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported that on August 21, preparations began for a possible military invasion of Niger at the military airfields of the countries of the Economic Community of West African Nations (ECOWAS).

The coup in Niger took place on 26 July. Then the presidential guard captured and overthrew the head of the country, Mohamed Bazum.