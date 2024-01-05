José Múcio said he believed, however, that “there was a desire” on the part of individual soldiers to carry out a military intervention

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, believes that there were soldiers willing to carry out a coup d'état during the previous government, of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Still, he claims that the Armed Forces as institutions did not adhere to the desire.

“It could be that some people in the institution wanted it, but the Armed Forces didn’t want a coup. It's the story of an undisciplined player on a football team: he leaves, the team continues. In the end, it seemed to me that there were desires, but no one materialized because there was no leadership”, said in interview to the The globe.

Since taking office, at the beginning of 2023, Múcio has tried to improve the relationship between the Armed Forces and the government, a situation strained by the 8th of January and by investigations into the military's alleged connivance with suspicious attitudes.

For the minister, extremist acts were a movement of “vandals, financed by irresponsible businessmen”. He states that it was difficult to calm the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers because there was no leader with whom to negotiate.

“We went to the Ministry of Defense and then to the Ministry of Justice. There was already an atmosphere of confusion. We stay very close to people. There was no leader to negotiate with. There were ladies, children, boys, girls. As if it were a big picnic, a trip towards Praça dos Três Poderes”.

Múcio said he expected punishments for the soldiers who participated in January 8th.

“I hope the investigations find the culprits. For the Armed Forces, it is essential, so that this fog of suspicion that hangs over the military can dissipate. We need the names, to punish them. This is in the interest of the Armed Forces: within its principles and rules, punish the guilty. Now, we need Justice to provide the evidence and the tools.”

The minister said he needed “rebuild” the trust between politicians and the military. According to him, today the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has a relationship “very good” with the heads of the Armed Forces.

“The president has a direct relationship, he calls each of the commanders. That was my task, to pacify relations.”