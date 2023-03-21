A report by the French newspaper stated that the French star, Antoine Griezmann, feels resentment and sadness because of Deschamps’ neglect of him, and the decision may lead to announcing his international retirement.

And the former captain of the French national team, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, had announced his retirement after the 2022 World Cup final, which opened the door to the “leadership armband” wide.

A comparison between Griezmann and Mbappe internationally

Griezmann, 32, has played 117 international matches for the France national team, and he has been an international player for 9 years.

Mbappe, 24, played 66 international matches for the France national team, and he has been an international player for 6 years.

Griezmann’s great international experience, as he owns almost twice the number of Mbappe’s international matches, greatly recommended him to receive the captaincy, before Deschamps’ sudden decision.