Antonio Fois was still a minor when he decided to leave his native Sardinia to enlist in the carabinieri. December 26, 1971 he is spending the day of Boxing Day of service in the Ventimiglia station. A 14-year-old boy knocks on the door of the barracks, worried because a fire has broken out in his own house violent quarrel between the father and a felon just released from prison.

“Antonio – the Arma recounts today, recalling his story – immediately goes to the scene and tries to restore calm among the contenders, but one of the two pulls out a pistol and shoots, hitting the carabiniere in the chest. Before shutting down due to the seriousness of the wound, Antonio regrets with the commander of the Tenenza for not having been able to do more. He will be awarded the Gold Medal for Military Valor”.