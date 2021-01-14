In the last round, the field and the Government decided not looking for the opponent’s knockout. Perhaps the soccer idea of accept a tie in the last leg of the game. The truth is that the export restrictions on corn were lifted and then canceled, 10 hours ahead of schedule, the Granaria marketing strike.

The three top leaders who had called for the force measure, Jorge Chemes (CRA), Daniel Pelegrina (Rural Society) and Carlos Achetoni (Agrarian Federation) announced this Wednesday the end of the force measure, in a press conference in the Palermo fairground. “We have met the objective”, they agreed.

But behind this armistice they were many wounds and increased the distrust that already existed before December 30, when the corn stocks were set. If that filled the glass, according to the ruralistas, what happened in the following days left profound consequences.

The superficial scenario shows that the conflict is over. But The procession goes inside.

The protagonists ended up gulping, with a bittersweet taste at best. Although, in general, all collaborated for the détente. Even the minister Luis Basterra, visible face of the stocks and its subsequent controversial flexibilization, sought build bridges of consensusor, despite the fact that, before giving rise to consensus within the maize chain, he spent several days glued to his script of “The table of the Argentines”, in understandable alignment with the main figures of your Government, Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner.

Basterra spoke of maintaining the dialogue, but did not spare the members of the Liaison Table. “There have been acts of manifest violence, chases of pickup trucks, of making the trucks stop without any kind of authority, of opening nozzles where the cereal is unloaded … It is an area that the Justice will have to solve, but Argentina is not in for this type of measure “, assured the minister

In that sense, you can also see the half full glass. Official intransigence, as recommended Juan Grabois on Friday, today would have the country in worse conditions to produce food and generate foreign exchange for the economy from the most powerful economic sector to do so. The retraction suggests that the highest authorities have understood the risks.

Still, the same people who decided to trust the latest announcement on Tuesday believe that threats are lurking. “The corn was a sample, we are on alert for meat and wheat, the other two agricultural products that are in the sights of government intervention, “he told Clarion one of the rural leaders who has been doing the most balance in recent weeks.

And another leader, with an even more conciliatory profile, stated that the effective operation of the monitoring of supply and decoupling of international prices from domestic consumption should not be taken for granted. “This is just beginning,” he said, in a cautious tone.

This Wednesday the Intersectoral Maize Table met with the participation of CRA, FAA, CONINAGRO, Brokers, Collectors, Poultry Chamber, Feedloteros, exporters and the Stock Exchanges of Buenos Aires, Bahía Blanca, Córdoba, Santa Fe and Rosario, and MATba- Rofex, in the framework of which it was decided to deepen the financial instruments so that the agro-industries that use corn as an input for meat, milk and eggs improve their purchasing power. For example, the poultry industry had to buy corn for 500 thousand tons and has already managed to buy half in a week, within the framework of the Intersectoral Table.

Regarding the cracks within the Liaison Board and with the Agroindustrial Council, it would be risky for the Government to rely on the slogan “divide and reign.” Although some participated more actively in the dialogue, criticism of the government’s measures was practically unanimous. And when it comes to unifying criteria, the productive front is perceived as a clear bloc against what they consider “political interventionism without a clear and still threatening direction.”