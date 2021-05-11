Metal Gear Solid keep floating in game limbo Konami, so we have no idea when he will return or if he will be left to die by not having the support of Hideo kojima.

What will continue to live for many years is his legacy, which we will see through collectible figures, and believe it or not, even prosthetics for people with disabilities.

A few months ago they showed us a prosthesis inspired by the one he used Venom snake on Metal Gear Solid, and after a long wait he finally made it to the United States.

Laiken Olive He is the first person to receive this peculiar prosthetic that allowed him to counteract the lack of an arm, and if you were wondering, yes, it is fully functional.

The device, developed by the company Open Bionics, has a technology that allows to detect the constrictions of the muscles to move the fingers.

Laiken He shared some photographs through his Twitter account, where he now calls himself Bionic Babe.

As you surely noticed, the design of the arm is not entirely similar to that of Metal gear, and this is because it has interchangeable covers that can make it look even like the one in Hombre de Hierro.

Laiken He said that he waited more than a decade to find a prosthesis that fit his needs, since he currently works as an artist and this allows him to do it without complications.

People who have lost an arm can now get one of these prosthetics in the United States, although they must first register on the official website of Open Bionics.

Without a doubt, this prosthesis will change the lives of thousands of people, although the price to pay is likely to be a bit high.

What do you think of this technology?

