The city is entirely pedestrianized for the occasion with 12 entry points controlled by the police. Mask required, no stagnation allowed, no bodega. Only the peña are authorized but “they will turn in the city so as not to make effects concerts”.

While the Bouches-du-Rhône is a red zone of “active circulation of the virus”, the Arles feria will take place this weekend. An event that represents nearly 10 million euros in economic benefits for the city. “We know that we must be exemplary and we will be”, assured Friday September 11 on franceinfo Mandy Graillon deputy to the town hall of Arles. The municipality “has set up various devices to try to ensure the health security of the participants”, she says.

france info: Is it reasonable to maintain the feria?

Mandy Graillon: We have been classified in the red zone for several weeks already. So we worked with the prefecture, according to the constraints it asked of us. We have put in place various mechanisms to try to ensure the health security of the participants. This sanitary protocol is a little different, whether inside or outside the arenas.

Inside the arenas, we have divided the tonnage almost by three, since we have 4,000 paying places instead of the usual 12,000. Mandy Graillon Deputy Mayor of Arlesto franceinfo

We have to wear a mask which is compulsory inside and outside the arenas. Social distancing. Traders, restaurateurs and bars were required not to set up a counter, to only provide seated service, whether for drinks or for catering. They also signed a charter each with the mayor in which they undertake to respect these principles to show that we were obviously all in a responsible approach and that we certainly had a health responsibility, but a collective responsibility. , to show the prefecture that we wanted to do things right. We know that we must be exemplary and we will be. But we also know that we have to live, that this health crisis must not turn into an economic crisis and a social crisis. We are in a territory where the Easter fair has already been canceled. For us, it represents almost 10 million euros in economic benefits. Les Rencontres de la photo represents 30 million euros in economic benefits for Arles. Today, we cannot afford to suffocate our economy, which is largely based on tourism and this cultural industry.

How to ensure effective control?

We have several devices, obviously security, either police forces or private security. The city is entirely pedestrianized with 12 different entry points where, each time, there will be a control carried out by the municipal police and by a private agency. No one will be able to enter the city walls without wearing a mask and where it will be distributed, of course. And inside the city, we had reinforcements from the national police since the prefecture from the start has been working with us on this device to enforce the wearing of masks in particular, but especially the fluid circulation of populations. We set up traffic directions in certain squares which were usually squares with high concentrations of populations, in particular the Forum square.

We have a sense of traffic, streets that turn into an entrance and streets that turn into exits and where the police and law enforcement will be present to ensure that traffic is fluid and that people do not stagnate. Mandy Graillon Deputy Mayor of Arles

However, this year, no bodega, that is to say no dance floors, no concerts. Is it worth it to maintain a feria without a bodega?

We did our best to maintain the festive spirit, all the same. It was our priority. Background music was allowed in restaurants and bars. So from the moment you are seated there can be piped music inside. We maintained something that seemed very important to us, it is the peña because above all, it is the music of the feria. They will each have a tour sheet and they will tour the city without being static so as not to have concert effects, but that all the same, Arlésiens and visitors have the feria atmosphere.