Juan Bautista, head of the company organizing the celebrations in Arles (France), has announced the bullfighting season at a gala attended by more than 700 people. The posters highlight the poster of Andrés Roca Rey’s reunion with the French fans accompanied by Emilio de Justo and Tomás Rufo, which is presented in this square. In addition, Arles will be the scene of Tristán Barroso’s alternative.

These are the combinations of the Easter Fair are as follows:

Friday, April 18. Camargue Bullfight.

Saturday, April 19. Morning. Steers from Gallón Freres, Jalabert Freres, Pages Mailhan, Cuille, San Sebastian and Raphael Chaubet for Javier Zulueta, Tomás Bastos and debut with Víctor’s picadors.









Saturday, April 19. In the afternoon. El Parralejo bulls for Sebastián Castella, Clemente and Tristán Barroso (alternative)

Sunday, April 20. Morning. Steers from Fernay and his daughters for Juan Molás, Aaron Palacio and El Mene.

Sunday, April 20. In the afternoon. Jandilla bulls for Emilio de Justo, Roca Rey and Tomás Rufo.

Monday, April 21. Morning. Bulls for rejones by Fermín Bohórquez for Andy Cartagena, Lea Vincens and Guillermo Hermoso de Mendoza.

Monday, April 21. In the afternoon. Bulls of Virgin Mary for Miguel Ángel Perera, Paco Ureña and Fernando Adrián.

The posters for the September Rice Fair have also been made official, with their traditional Goyesque style:

The Rice Fair is formed as follows:

Friday, September 12. Camargue cumshot

Saturday, September 13. Goyesque Bullfight. Bulls by Álvaro Núñez for Alejandro Talavante, Daniel Luque and Marco Pérez.

Sunday, September 14. Morning. Bullfight without horses.

Sunday, September 14. In the afternoon. Margé bulls for Juan Leal, Diego San Román and Samuel Navalón.