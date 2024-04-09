A strict 1864 law that prohibits abortion in almost all cases except when the mother is at risk of dying has free rein in Arizona. The draconian legislation will come into effect within 14 days, jeopardizing the business of women's health clinics in the State. A ruling by the state Supreme Court this Tuesday allowed authorities to apply the law, before the region became part of the United States. The court order overturned a 2022 decision by the Circuit of Appeals that determined that doctors who performed an abortion could not be criminally prosecuted. The law prevents women from having an abortion even after rape or incest, nor does it take into account complications in pregnancy.

The local court's decision has been rejected by President Joe Biden, in Washington. “This ruling is the result of the extremist agenda of Republican officials, who are committed to leaving women without freedoms,” the president said in a statement. Biden recalled that he is willing to fight to protect reproductive rights and called on Congress to pass a law that restores the legal order created by Roe v. Wadethe ruling repealed by the conservative majority of the Federal Supreme Court in June 2022. This Monday, after months of ambiguity, Donald Trump clarified his position on abortion and assured that each State must decide what to do with the issue, which has become one of the main ones heading into the November presidential elections.

The court decision has caused a local political earthquake. “This is a black day in Arizona,” said Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs, who considered the court decision “a blow to our basic rights.” “It is one of the most extreme vetoes in the country,” said Hobbs. “This almost total prohibition dates back to the years of the Civil War and hangs over our heads and only serves to create more chaos for the women and doctors of our State,” she added in a message from her office in which she was sheltered by officials from her Administration.

The Arizona case proves the chaos caused by the repeal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 federal ruling that legalized abortion in the country. Its fall left several states to make do with old and draconian legislation, like this one that was drafted when the region was a territory and had just its first officials, sent to the Wild West by President Abraham Lincoln. Arizona became a state in 1912. The law allows anyone who performs or facilitates the termination of pregnancy to be sent to prison, with sentences of between two and five years.

After the Supreme Court's repeal, Governor Hobbs issued an executive order so that county prosecutors could not prosecute women seeking abortions or doctors who performed the procedure. “I refuse to let radical politicians use this veto to lock those seeking medical care behind bars,” she said this Tuesday. Following the path shown by the White House, the local Administration has facilitated access to morning-after pills in pharmacies and without a prescription.

Hobbs has vetoed legislative proposals that prohibit in vitro fertilization treatments in the State and initiatives that criminalize pregnancy, presented by the most radical sector of Republicans in the local Lower House. And this Tuesday, he called on the Legislative Branch to discuss and approve a more modern law that could replace the rule written in 1864.

This legislative transition is not easy. Several local Republican congressmen have refused to vote with the Democratic minority to approve more flexible laws regarding women's rights. “The Republican majority has refused to override this almost total Civil War veto,” Hobbs recalled. State Senate leader Warren Petersen has favored keeping the legislation.