Ariel has launched a new version of the amazing Atom as a surprise. It’s called the Ariel Atom 4R. The Atom 4 was already a huge step for the single-seater and this new version looks to take another step. The Atom 4R gets a modified version of the engine found in the new Civic Type R. This provides 406 hp at only 565 kilos.

Ariel has been busy with the air intake and engine cooling. For example, there is an extra radiator in the side pod and the intercooler is bigger. Thanks to the adjustments, it is now possible to get 406 hp and 537 Nm from the engine. The four-cylinder turbocharged engine is now mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox that can downshift five gears in less than a second.

Öhlins provides the dampers and springs for the R. Being an R model, there is an aero package with a new front and rear wing and rear venturi tunnel. Ariel says the wings add downforce, but don’t really affect drag. The wings work evenly across the entire car to make it more balanced.

More power means better brakes

Stopping is done with carbon ceramic brake discs and calipers from AP Racing that are half the weight of the brakes of the 4. There are even carbon fiber wheels. Together with the brakes, they save 26 kilos compared to its predecessor. The brakes work with an ABS system that you can set in twelve different positions. So no, the 4R is not just a 4 with a bit more aerodynamics.

Each Ariel Atom 4R is made by hand and can be configured to the customer’s wishes. Thus, Ariel promises that all 4Rs are different. What the Atom 4Rs all have in common is a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.7 seconds. The 4 does that in 2.8 seconds. The top speed is 274 km/h. Prices start at £64,950. That is about 76,000 euros.