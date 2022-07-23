Movie



1 ‘The Godfather’ trilogy, directed by Coppola. With Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Robert de Niro



“It’s still my favourite. Any of the phrases remain in time. An eternal classic. What could go wrong with such a cast?

Song



two ‘Nessun dorma’, aria from the opera Turandot (1926). Author: Giacomo Puccini



“Especially if she is played by Pavarotti or Jonas Kaufmann. It is a shot of adrenaline, an explosion of strength, hope and greatness»

Place



3 Taormina (Sicily) and Sintra (Portugal). «Treasures of history, culture and nature»



“I’m afraid there are two of them. Taormina, a paradisiacal place in Sicily, the perfect dream of a summer night in the Mediterranean. And Sintra, which looks like something out of a fairy tale»

Book



4 ‘Paradise’, by Abdulrazak Gurnah. Nobel Prize for Literature 2021



«A journey through African society, its nature, its history and legends, from savage tribes to colonialism. A delightful narrative»

Series



5 ‘The staircase’, the story of Michael Peterson, convicted of killing his wife



«’Crematorium’ is my favorite, but I’m hooked on this one. A thriller that reveals flaws in the judicial system. With tons of popcorn»

Bite



6 A tapa of farinato, a sausage from Salamanca that is usually eaten with a fried egg



«It is a delicacy, although I only eat it when I go to Salamanca for promotion because it is not easy to find in the rest of Spain»

Museum



7 National Museum of Women Artists, in Washington DC Created in 1981



«There is the ‘Self-portrait dedicated to Trotsky’ by Frida Kahlo, a painting whose story deserves a novel. She painted it when they had an affair»