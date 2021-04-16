The closure of schools was, perhaps, the measure that generated the most rejection of the new restrictions that will apply until April 30, with which the Government seeks to stop the circulation of the coronavirus, in the middle of the second wave.

Beyond what the president tried to explain Alberto Fernandez, with some unusual arguments such as that boys play to change their chinstraps, the decree of necessity and urgency published this Friday in the Official Gazette explains the controversial decision in more detail.

The “seriousness of the epidemiological situation” in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) due to the “exponential growth” of coronavirus cases, and the need to adopt measures to reduce circulation and the use of public transport are the arguments that appear in the DNU to explain the decision to suspend face-to-face classes for 15 days in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA).

This was established in the recitals of DNU 241/2021 published this Friday in the Official Gazette with the signature of President Alberto Fernández; the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and the rest of the ministers.

“The importance of presence in school activity is undoubtedly recognized, but the epidemiological situation in the AMBA shows a seriousness that requires the adoption of immediate measures to reduce the circulation of people, in order to reduce, also, the speed in the growth of infections “, says the DNU in its recitals.

The text speaks in addition to a 25% increase in circulation and use of public transport and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases among children and adolescents.

In addition, the norm indicates that the national government “shares the criterion” that the suspension of attendance in classrooms should be carried out “for the shortest possible time, as indicated by prestigious organizations linked to the rights of children and adolescents, such as Unicef ​​and the Argentine Society of Pediatrics “.

The school closings sparked several protests in the City. Photo: German Garcia Adrasti.

“The exponential growth of infections that has been observed in recent days, projected into the next few weeks, shows a disturbing panorama with the risk of saturation of the health system and an increase in mortality, what merits the establishment of urgent measures destined to avoid these burdensome consequences “, argues the DNU 241/2021, published today in the Official Gazette.

Circulation growth

The decision for the AMBA implies the suspension, from next Monday the 19th and until Friday the 30th of April, of the face-to-face classes at all levels and in all its modalities as well as non-school classroom educational activities.

As stated in the recitals of the decree, since the beginning of face-to-face school activities, the use of public transport by passengers in the AMBA increased by 25%, according to data provided by the Ministry of Transport led by Mario Meoni.

“In times of high virus circulation, the temporary reduction in the circulation of people in the AMBA, related to face-to-face education activities, Helps to slow down the speed of virus transmission at a time of exponential growth of cases in the region and in view of the need to prevent saturation of the health system, “as noted.

In addition, it is indicated that boys from 6 to 17 years old, between weeks 1 to 4 of the year represented 5.3 percent of the total confirmed cases, and between weeks 12 to 14 they represented 7.3% of the total of cases.

Meanwhile, it is noted that, when evaluating the proportion of cases that each age group represents over the total reported, the age groups 13 to 18 years and 20 to 29 years are those that “greater relative increase presented in the last weeks “.

For this reason, the decree says, “every effort should be made during the two-week suspension of face-to-face classes to guarantee the right to study with the virtual modality, until the subsequent restart after that period has elapsed “.

The suspension of face-to-face classes for two weeks was rejected on Thursday by the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who announced that the City will present an amparo before the Supreme Court against this measure.

The issue will be addressed in a meeting between President Fernández and Rodríguez Larreta this morning at the presidential residence in Olivos.

JPE