The ruling of the federal oral court 4 en la Ruta in the oral trial for Ruta del Dinero K applied severe prison sentences and very high fines for the money laundering operation of Lázaro Báez, Cristina Kirchner’s business partner. But the arguments of the sentence just They will be known on April 26.

In the investigation of the case, federal judge Sebastián Casanello ruled a lack of meritIn other words, he did not dismiss her or process the former president in this operation.

Despite the fact that the financier Leonardo Fariña confessed that Báez had gone to the Olivos residence where Cristina reproached him that he was washing so many euros in the city of Buenos Aires that the US embassy had warned of the maneuver, among other indications. Casanello asked for direct proof of this supposed financial link, beyond the fact that they were partners in the construction of houses and the rental of the Kirchner family hotels.

But the arguments that will be known on April 26 could complicate to the vice president.

TOF 4 in most convictions he followed the orders of the prosecutor Abel Córdoba, and his assistant Juan Manuel Gaset.

In its allegation, Córdoba considered that “the crimes preceding money laundering –fraud in public works and tax evasion-, as they had been described in the requirement of elevation to trial, they were accredited with the sufficiency that an investigation of these characteristics requires ”.

If the TOF 4 endorses this position of the prosecution, it would complicate Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the highway case where it is prosecuted.

It happens that if the crime preceding the laundering was the public work granted to Austral Construcciones with surcharges and other irregularities, the arguments could be exposed in the cause Vialidad.

It is enough to remember that the governments of Nestor and Cristina Kirchner gave 3 billion dollars in contracts to a construction company launched a few days before the Santa Cruz de Santa Cruz assumed the presidency in 2003.

The Buenos Aires federal chamber, headed by Martín Irurzun, had unsuccessfully suggested that The argument of public works as a precedent crime of the Route of Money K will be investigated.

Moreover, he wanted the Vialidad, La Ruta del Dinero K and Hotesur trials to be held together. This is one of the reasons why Cristina wants to remove Irurzun from that position.

Another argument that would complicate Cristina is that TOF 4 did not listen to one of the claims of lawfare made by Báez and his accountant Daniel Pérez Gadín, claiming to be victims of a conspiracy by the US embassy, ​​the media and Comodoro Py.

The court he only heard legal arguments. Báez and Pérez Gadín tried to join as plaintiffs in the case created in Dolores by Operative Puf and denounced conspiracies of all colors.

Apart from this debate on the preceding crime, the promise of Christianity to Báez that he would be rewarded if he did not repent it was not fulfilled.

He already has a first sentence of 12 years, plus another three trials underway, and four children also sentenced. Apart from a fine of 1,320 million dollars that will leave him without assets.

