In the middle of the night on June 20th, the return of Ignazia Tumatis at his home in via Podgora, in Cagliari, after having attended the European Championship match between Italy and Spain, it was supposed to be the culmination of an evening of sporting emotions. However, what was supposed to be a moment of détente suddenly turned into a tragedy of unimaginable proportions.

Ignazia, 59 years old, and her husband Luciano Hellies, aged 77, lived a married life marked by constant tensions. Although they still physically lived in the same house, their inner paths seemed to diverge more and more often. Neighbors spoke of arguments heard through thin walls, of arguments that repeated themselves in an endless loop. That evening, the argument arose from a banal reason: Ignazia’s late return after the match. A habit that Luciano could no longer tolerate, a repetition of events that had already undermined their relationship in the past. The atmosphere heated up rapidly, until it became unsustainable. In a moment of anger and desperation, Luciano grabbed a kitchen knifean everyday object suddenly transformed into an instrument of death.

The woman, hit repeatedly, was found lifeless by the 118 rescuers, called to the scene by the couple’s daughters, notified by Luciano himself after the horror had taken place. The patrols of Flying Team they arrived shortly after, finding the man still in the house, pale and trembling, with his hands still stained with the blood of the woman he loved.

While the police took Luciano into custody and the crime scene investigation began under the leadership of Emanuele Fattori of the flying squad and the medical examiner Roberto Demontis, the local community was shocked. Messages of condolences and regrets crowded social media, where Ignazia’s friends and acquaintances expressed disbelief and dismay at what had happened. Now, while justice tries to shed light on this tragic event and her family and friends try to process the pain and sense of loss, the memory of Ignazia Tumatis will remain forever in the memory of those who knew her.