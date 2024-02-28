In the Russian Federation, work is underway to create a special amphibious all-terrain vehicle “Triton” for crossing water obstacles and creating bridgeheads in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). This was announced on February 29 by the general director of the company that developed this machine, Argo LLC, Konstantin Bagdasarov.

“The Argo company has begun developing a new promising vehicle, the Triton. This amphibious all-terrain vehicle has its niche in the military, in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and in the civilian sphere. One of the most promising areas for using the Triton today is crossing water obstacles with the subsequent creation of bridgeheads in the Northern Military District zone,” he pointed out in a conversation with “RIA News”.

According to Bagdasarov, the first prototype of Triton is currently being assembled, and testing of the all-terrain vehicle is scheduled for May–July 2024.

Bagdasarov also emphasized that many sections of the defense line of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in the Northern Military District zone will be able to overcome water obstacles much faster with the help of the Triton, noting that the carrying capacity of such an all-terrain vehicle on water is 1.5 tons, and on soil – 1 ton .

