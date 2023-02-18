The lower region of the Paraná Delta and Islands occupies an area of ​​more than 3,200 square kilometers in the provinces of Buenos Aires and Entre Ríos. This area of ​​what the Argentines call “El Delta” is one of the most intervened by man, mainly due to changes in land use (livestock development, forestry and urban projects) that impact on ecosystems.

In its rivers, streams and wetlands there are at least 36 species with some degree of threat. Among all this fauna, there is an animal that generates special interest for being the most emblematic species of the area and a Natural Monument of the province of Buenos Aires: the marsh deer. It is the largest native deer in South America, which is categorized as “endangered” throughout the territory and is a focal species for conservation.

With the idea of ​​working on the recovery of the species, rescuing injured animals and raising awareness among the population, the Swamp Deer Scientific-Technical Committee was created. It is a program promoted by Temaiken Foundation together with national, provincial and municipal organizations, members of various public and private institutions committed to the conservation of the species.

People from the Marsh Deer Scientific-Technical Committee work around a sedated deer. Courtesy (Temaiken Foundation)

According to calculations by the Temaikèn Foundation, the current population is around 800 individuals. In the last decade of work, 21 specimens were rescued, of which 13 were transferred to the institution’s Veterinary Hospital due to the seriousness of their condition. Half of these cases were orphaned pups; six were successfully returned to nature and two remain under human care as ambassadors in the Temaikèn Biopark, due to sequelae that would not allow their survival in their natural habitat.

“The marsh deer is a herbivorous animal and one of the few amphibian cervids in the world. One of its ecological roles is the distribution of seeds of what it eats in the Delta ecosystem. It is threatened by the reduction of the environment, mainly of the floodable grasslands where they live. Hunting and attacks by wild dogs are also a threat,” says Lina Zabala, biologist and operational coordinator of the Temaikèn Foundation Species Recovery Center.

A deer among the leaves of a wetland. Courtesy (Temaiken Foundation)

On many occasions, the work of the committee begins with the notification of locals and islanders about an injured animal, which needs veterinary assistance. An adult specimen can weigh 150 kilos and be 130 centimeters tall. There begins a team task, which must be stealthy to avoid the escape of an elusive animal that some residents call “ghost” for that characteristic of the species, which lives only 40 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires.

“We reached difficult terrain, which in many cases are wetlands with wild vegetation, in which we walked and were buried. Sometimes we have to cross the river in rafts because they are in the heart of the Delta. Quickly, the team calculates the weight of the animal and the necessary dose of anesthesia to shoot a dart and put it to sleep”, says the biologist.

Once the animal is asleep, a group of keepers, biologists and veterinarians control vital parameters, take blood and hair samples. The most frequent injuries in summer are myiasis and being run over by vehicles; In some cases, orphaned pups appear, small fifteen-day-old puppies that have to be bottle-fed.

A servant calf is cared for by members of the Committee. Courtesy (Temaiken Foundation)

“It is much better if assistance can be resolved in the field, but on many occasions they are taken to the Temaikèn Species Recovery Center. There we have enclosures in total human isolation, with exuberant vegetation. We can only reinsert an animal if it has a health and behavioral discharge. They shouldn’t have any difficulties getting around either,” says Zabala.

When they are reintroduced, the deer return to their natural habitat with radio collars, which allow valuable data to be obtained with satellite tracking. “Thanks to that, we know more about its biology, behavior and movement through signals sent by GPS. After a while it is programmed to come off,” he explains.

The recovery and conservation tasks of the marsh deer and other animals would not be possible without joint work with the community. In addition to active participation with other actors in the Swamp Deer Scientific-Technical Committee, the Temaikèn Foundation carries out the Delta Program with the idea of ​​recovering other species and carrying out actions such as the restoration of riparian forests by planting “mini-forests”.

A captive marsh deer. Courtesy (Temaiken Foundation)

“If you don’t include the community, any action you take will have continuity problems over time. We work with schools to create ‘biocorridors’; They are mini-forests on the banks of rivers and streams to help the recovery of the place and provide shelter for wildlife that needs to be more connected to each other,” said Germán Hansen, environmental information specialist and member of the Delta Program of the Department of Conservation of Temaiken Foundation.

This planting work is carried out with schools in the area. Students between the ages of 3 and 5 are part of a program called Environmental Multipliers, with this and other projects on the Delta environment. The Olga Cossettini Garden, in the Escobar district, is one of those that works with the children and the foundation to raise awareness among students and their families. The choice of this institution, like the other seven participating schools, is key because it is located in the case of preservation of the Delta. With small actions, they begin to provide knowledge about the native flora and fauna, with the support and training of professionals.

“Many children and families were unaware of the existence of the marsh deer or that it is endangered, despite living so close. The people of the Temaikèn Foundation are providing us with material and knowledge. They also invited us to release two foxes near our place,” said Paola García, director of the garden, which has an enrollment of 52 students.

A girl draws a marsh deer. Courtesy (Temaiken Foundation)

With educational activities, the boys learn what the swamp deer and other species are like, their characteristics and why we should take care of them. “The boys ask direct questions to the Temaikèn referents when they have doubts. It is a beautiful job, with a lot of connection and communication. Children not only learn a lot, but are the fundamental link with the family. They become the multipliers of the message and those who make their families interested”.

The marsh deer is just one species in need of conservation. The river otter received the label of “vulnerable”, like the mountain guan and others. Hansen warns of the dangers of soil amendment. “Productive activities from the Pampean region are transferred to wetland ecosystems. The habitat is modified and that globally affects all the species of the Delta”.